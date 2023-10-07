Ponce Financial Group (FRA:73V0) Price Target Increased by 6.78% to 10.86

The average one-year price target for Ponce Financial Group (FRA:73V0) has been revised to 10.86 / share. This is an increase of 6.78% from the prior estimate of 10.17 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.75 to a high of 11.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 48.74% from the latest reported closing price of 7.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 137 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ponce Financial Group. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 44.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 73V0 is 0.06%, a decrease of 31.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.02% to 12,901K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,513K shares representing 11.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

M3F holds 2,180K shares representing 9.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,054K shares, representing an increase of 5.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 73V0 by 12.41% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,772K shares representing 8.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,771K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 73V0 by 9.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 620K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 743K shares, representing a decrease of 19.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 73V0 by 14.68% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 507K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 509K shares, representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 73V0 by 12.56% over the last quarter.

