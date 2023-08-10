Ponce Financial Group (FRA:73V0) Price Target Increased by 22.44% to 10.45

The average one-year price target for Ponce Financial Group (FRA:73V0) has been revised to 10.45 / share. This is an increase of 22.44% from the prior estimate of 8.54 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.35 to a high of 10.76 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.95% from the latest reported closing price of 8.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 101 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ponce Financial Group. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 21.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 73V0 is 0.08%, a decrease of 48.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.12% to 12,091K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,513K shares representing 11.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

M3F holds 2,054K shares representing 9.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,038K shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 73V0 by 8.82% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,771K shares representing 8.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,775K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 73V0 by 15.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 743K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 594K shares, representing an increase of 19.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 73V0 by 2.82% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 509K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 487K shares, representing an increase of 4.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 73V0 by 79.74% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

