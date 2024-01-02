Pomvom Announces Business Combination Agreement; Combined Company To Trade On Nasdaq

(RTTNews) - Israel Acquisitions Corp. (ISRL), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, and Pomvom Ltd. announced a definitive business combination agreement at a total equity value for Pomvom of $125 million. At the closing, Pomvom will be delisted from the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and listed solely on the Nasdaq in the United States.

Pomvom is a technology company, which develops and provides experiential documentation solutions to the global amusement parks and attractions market, which replace the existing operative photographic solutions. The company has exclusive agreements with dozens of amusement parks in Europe, in the USA and in Japan.

