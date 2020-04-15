US Markets

Pompeo urges top Chinese diplomat on full transparency on coronavirus outbreak

Humeyra Pamuk Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

WASHINGTON, April 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday stressed to Chian's top diplomat the need for full transparency and information sharing to fight against the coronavirus outbreak, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

In a telephone conversation with Yang Jiechi, Pompeo talked about the 'high importance' the Unites States attached to China's facilitation of medical supply exports to meet critical demand in the United States.

