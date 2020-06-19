US Markets

Pompeo says way U.S. treats Hong Kong depends on how China does

David Brunnstrom Reuters
Humeyra Pamuk Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday the United States would in future treat Hong Kong as a Chinese city rather than an autonomous one to the extent that China treats the territory as a Chinese city.

Pompeo told the online Copenhagen Democracy Summit elections due to take place in Hong Kong in September would "tell us everything that we need to know about the Chinese Communist Party's intentions with respect to freedom in Hong Kong."

He also said the United States was working its way through a decision-making process over who would be held accountable over curbs to Hong Kong's freedoms.

