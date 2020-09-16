US Markets

Pompeo says U.S. will do all it needs to ensure Iran sanctions enforced

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ERIN SCOTT

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday the United States would return to the United Nations to reimpose sanctions on Iran next week and would do all it needed to do to make sure those sanctions are enforced.

Adds comments by Pompeo

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday the United States would return to the United Nations to reimpose sanctions on Iran next week and would do all it needed to do to make sure those sanctions are enforced.

Pompeo made the comments in a joint news conference in Washington with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

Pompeo said last month he had triggered a 30-day process to reimpose all U.N. sanctions on Iran by lodging a complaint with the Security Council accusing Tehran of breaching a 2015 nuclear deal. Pompeo has said sanctions should be reimposed from Sunday.

But 13 of the 15 council members said the U.S. move is void because Washington quit the nuclear deal two years ago and diplomats say few countries are likely to reimpose U.N. sanctions.

"We will return to the United Nations to reimpose sanctions, so that the arms embargo will become permanent next week," Pompeo said.

"We'll do all the things we need to do to ensure that those sanctions are enforced," he added when asked how the United States would achieve that and what it would do to punish countries that do not reimpose the measures.

(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed, Doina Chiacu and David Brunnstrom in Washington and Michelle Nichols at United Nations Editing by Matthew Lewis )

((david.brunnstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202 354 5835; Twitter: @davidbrunnstrom; Reuters Messaging: david.brunnstrom@thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular