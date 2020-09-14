Pompeo says U.S. ambassador to China to leave post

US Markets

Rama Venkat Reuters
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said early Monday U.S. ambassador to China Terry Branstad would leave the post.

"I thank Ambassador Terry Branstad for his more than three years of service to the American people as U.S. Ambassador to the People's Republic of China," Pompeo said in a Twitter post. https://bit.ly/2E3m0s0

"Ambassador Branstad has contributed to rebalancing U.S.-China relations so that it is results-oriented, reciprocal, and fair," he added.

