Pompeo, on visit to Israel, says will travel to Golan Heights

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday he would visit the Golan Heights, territory Israel captured from Syria and occupied in the 1967 Middle East war, in a break from previous U.S. administrations' policy.

"Today I'll have the chance to visit the Golan Heights. The simple recognition of this as part of Israel, too, was a decision President Trump made (in 2019) that is historically important and simply a recognition of reality," he said in Jerusalem.

