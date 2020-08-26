US Markets

Pompeo in Bahrain discusses regional stability, unity

Maher Chmeytelli Reuters
DUBAI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed regional stability and Gulf unity with the crown prince of Bahrain on Wednesday, as part of a Middle East tour following an accord between Israel and the United Arab Emirates on normalising relations.

On his arrival on Tuesday night, Pompeo had said it was vital to seize the momentum of the U.S.-brokered deal announced on Aug. 13.

"We discussed the importance of building regional peace and stability, including the importance of Gulf unity and countering Iran's malign influence in the region," he wrote on Twitter following the meeting with Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

Israel and the United States have said they are pushing more Arab countries to follow the UAE's path. Israel's intelligence minister has mentioned Bahrain as a possible candidate.

Pompeo said he also met the king of Bahrain.

Pompeo first visited Jerusalem and Sudan, and is now traveling to the UAE.

