Pompeo congratulates Britain on decision to drop Huawei

Contributor
Guy Faulconbridge Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo congratulated Britain on its decision to strip out Chinese telecoms firm Huawei from its telecommunications network.

"I think the United Kingdom made a good decision," he said, speaking to reporters in London on Tuesday.

Pompeo added: "We don't have an end state that we seek from Huawei. We have an instinct for the people in the United States, which is to make sure that ... the private data that belongs to Americans doesn't end up in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party."

