Polyrizon Teams Up With Eurofins To Secure Clinical Trial Material For PL-14 Allergy Blocker

(RTTNews) - Polyrizon Ltd. (PLRZ), a biotech company, announced today that it has entered into a manufacturing agreement with Eurofins Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Amatsiaquitaine S.A.S, a Europe-based Good Manufacturing Practice manufacturer.

The agreement enables Polyrizon, a company specializing in intranasal hydrogel, to secure a reliable source of clinical trial material for trial initiation of PL-14.

The clinical trial will evaluate PL-14 as an allergy blocker for developing nasal sprays and is expected to commence in 2025.

Currently, PLRZ is trading higher at $1.23, up by 31.23 percent.

