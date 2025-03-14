Polyrizon Signs Non-Binding LOI To Develop Intranasal Psychedelic-Based Treatments With Partner

(RTTNews) - Polyrizon Ltd. (PLRZ), a development-stage biotech company, Friday announced that it has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent Or LOI with a biotech company focused on psychedelic-derived therapeutics to develop a novel intranasal formulation for psychedelic-based treatments.

This collaboration aims to leverage Polyrizon's proprietary intranasal platform to enhance the delivery of psychedelic treatments, improving bioavailability, efficacy, and patient accessibility.

Polyrizon will lead the formulation's development, utilizing its mucoadhesive drug delivery technology, while the psychedelic company will fund the research and development process, including feasibility studies.

The two companies intend to negotiate a definitive agreement following proof of concept, which will outline intellectual property ownership, commercialization rights, and financial terms.

If successful, this collaboration has the potential to significantly advance clinical development in the psychedelic medicine space, with Polyrizon receiving royalty payments for any future commercialization.

This milestone represents a key step for Polyrizon as it explores new applications for its intranasal platform in the growing field of psychedelic therapeutics.

Currently, PLRZ is trading at $0.54, down by 22.57 percent on the Nasdaq.

