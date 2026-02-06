Polyrizon Partners With Clearmind To Advance Intranasal MEAI For CNS Disorders

(RTTNews) - Clearmind Medicine (CMND) announced that it has entered into a development agreement with Polyrizon to create a proprietary intranasal formulation of MEAI, a non-hallucinogenic neuroplastogen being explored for addiction-related and other central nervous system conditions.

The collaboration is aimed at supporting Clearmind's future clinical programs by pairing its drug candidate with Polyrizon's intranasal delivery technology.

Under the agreement, Polyrizon will apply its formulation platforms to develop an intranasal version of MEAI designed to improve delivery efficiency and patient usability. The company's approach focuses on extending nasal residence time through gel-like mechanisms, enabling consistent and targeted dosing, and allowing flexibility based on the drug's physical and chemical properties.

Intranasal delivery is being pursued as a potential alternative to oral administration for CNS-active therapies. For MEAI, this route may help bypass first-pass metabolism, support faster absorption, and reduce the dose required to achieve therapeutic effects, depending on the compound's characteristics. These potential benefits underpin the decision to explore an intranasal formulation as Clearmind advances its development strategy.

Polyrizon's management said the agreement reflects both the scientific logic of combining MEAI with intranasal delivery and the company's broader strategy to position itself as a specialist partner in this space. The collaboration is intended to strengthen Clearmind's clinical pathway while expanding Polyrizon's role in developing targeted intranasal solutions for central nervous system treatments.

Thursday CMND closed after hours at $1.45, down 17.61%, and is trading 8.28% higher at $1.57 in Friday pre-market activity on the NasdaqCM.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.