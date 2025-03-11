Polyrizon Ltd. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2024

Polyrizon Ltd. filed its 2024 Annual Report with the SEC, detailing its intranasal hydrogel technology developments.

Polyrizon Ltd., a biotech company based in Raanana, Israel, specializes in developing innovative intranasal hydrogels and has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This report can be accessed on the SEC's website and on Polyrizon’s Investor Relations website, where shareholders may also request free copies. The company's proprietary hydrogel technology, known as Capture and Contain, is designed to create a barrier in the nasal cavity against viruses and allergens, potentially acting as a "biological mask." Polyrizon is also advancing its Trap and Target technology for the nasal delivery of pharmaceuticals. The press release includes forward-looking statements that outline risks and uncertainties associated with the company's projections, emphasizing that actual results may differ from expected outcomes.

Potential Positives

Polyrizon's filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F with the SEC reflects compliance with regulatory requirements, which can enhance the company's credibility and transparency to investors.

The report is accessible for shareholders, indicating the company values communication and engagement with its investors.

Polyrizon's focus on innovative intranasal hydrogels positions the company within a growing biotechnology sector, potentially attracting interest from investors and partners in healthcare.

The mention of proprietary technology, such as the Capture and Contain™ hydrogel, highlights the potential for Polyrizon's products to address significant health needs, which could bolster future market prospects.

Potential Negatives

The company is still in the development stage and has not achieved commercial viability, which raises concerns about its future market potential.

The disclosure of forward-looking statements and associated risks may indicate uncertainty about the company's ability to meet its projections and expectations.

FAQ

What is Polyrizon Ltd. known for?

Polyrizon Ltd. specializes in developing innovative intranasal hydrogels, particularly as medical device hydrogels delivered via nasal sprays.

Where can I find Polyrizon's Annual Report on Form 20-F?

The Annual Report is available on the SEC's website and Polyrizon's Investor Relations website.

How can shareholders obtain a copy of the Annual Report?

Shareholders can request a free copy of the Annual Report by contacting Polyrizon’s Investor Relations Department.

What are Capture and Contain™ and Trap and Target™ technologies?

Capture and Contain™ is a hydrogel technology for nasal sprays, while Trap and Target™ focuses on intranasal delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients.

What does the press release mention about forward-looking statements?

The press release includes forward-looking statements that are uncertain and may differ from actual results due to various risks and uncertainties.

Raanana, Israel, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polyrizon Ltd. (Nasdaq: PLRZ) (the "Company" or "Polyrizon"), a development stage biotech company specializing in the development of innovative intranasal hydrogels, today announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").





The report is available on the SEC's website, at



www.sec.gov



and Polyrizon’s Investor Relations website, at



https://investor.polyrizon-biotech.com/



.





Shareholders can obtain copies of Polyrizon’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, free of charge, by making a request within a reasonable period of time to Polyrizon’s Investor Relations Department at



IR@polyrizon-biotech.com



.







About Polyrizon







Polyrizon is a development stage biotech company specializing in the development of innovative medical device hydrogels delivered in the form of nasal sprays, which form a thin hydrogel-based shield containment barrier in the nasal cavity that can provide a barrier against viruses and allergens from contacting the nasal epithelial tissue. Polyrizon’s proprietary Capture and Contain



TM



, or C&C, hydrogel technology, comprised of a mixture of naturally occurring building blocks, is delivered in the form of nasal sprays, and potentially functions as a “biological mask” with a thin shield containment barrier in the nasal cavity. Polyrizon are further developing certain aspects of our C&C hydrogel technology such as the bioadhesion and prolonged retention at the nasal deposition site for intranasal delivery of drugs. Polyrizon refers to its additional technology, which is in an earlier stage of pre-clinical development, that is focused on nasal delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients, or APIs, as Trap and Target ™, or T&T. For more information, please visit





https://polyrizon-biotech.com





.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 11, 2025 and subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Polyrizon is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.





Contacts:





Michal Efraty





Investor Relations









IR@polyrizon-biotech.com







