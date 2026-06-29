Polyrizon Gains Central IRB Approval For First-in-Human NASARIX Trial In Allergic Rhinitis; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Polyrizon Ltd. (PLRZ), a development-stage biotech company focused on intranasal hydrogels, has received central Institutional Review Board or IRB approval to begin its first human clinical trial for evaluating NASARIX, its nasal spray designed to block airborne allergens.

The approval from the BRANY Institutional Review Board remains valid through June 17, 2027, subject to IRB oversight and regulatory compliance requirements.

The approval confirms that the study protocol, patient consent forms, and trial materials have been reviewed and approved by the central IRB and satisfy applicable ethical and participant protection requirements.

NASARIX is Polyrizon's proprietary nasal spray designed to create a protective barrier within the nasal cavity, helping to prevent contact between inhaled allergens and the nasal mucosa. The product is being developed as a non-drug approach to manage seasonal allergic rhinitis.

The approved study, titled "Evaluation of the Efficacy, Safety, and Tolerability of NASARIX Allergy Blocker Compared to Saline Spray in Patients with Seasonal Allergic Rhinitis," is designed to assess the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of NASARIX in patients suffering from seasonal allergic rhinitis.

The study will compare NASARIX against a saline spray control to evaluate symptom relief and overall patient outcomes.

Commenting on the approval, Tomer Izraeli, CEO, said that IRB approval represents "an important milestone" in the NASARIX clinical development program.

Meanwhile, Individual clinical sites must obtain separate site-specific approvals before initiating study-related activities or enrolling participants.

PLRZ has traded between a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The stock closed Friday's trade at $11.28.

PLRZ is currently up 6.28% at $11.95.

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