Polyrizon Announces $3.5 Million Financing To Advance Intranasal Pipeline

(RTTNews) - Polyrizon Ltd. (PLRZ) announced that it has entered into definitive agreements for a $3.5 million registered direct offering and concurrent private placement, providing fresh capital to support the advancement of its proprietary intranasal therapies. The financing is expected to strengthen the company's cash position as it prepares for upcoming clinical milestones.

Polyrizon is developing a hydrogel-based intranasal platform designed to protect patients against airborne viruses, allergens, and other harmful particles by creating a protective barrier in the nasal cavity. This approach aims to reduce exposure and infection risk, offering a novel preventive option in respiratory and allergy care.

As part of its development strategy, Polyrizon has signed an agreement with a leading global preclinical CRO to support the clinical pathway of its programs. Studies are anticipated to begin in Q2 2026, marking a key step toward clinical validation.

The company's pipeline includes intranasal protective gels for viral defense and allergen prevention, with broader applications under exploration in respiratory and immune-related conditions. Management emphasized that the financing provides the resources needed to advance these programs and transition into clinical development.

This announcement underscores Polyrizon's commitment to expanding the horizons of intranasal care and positions the company to deliver innovative solutions in the fight against respiratory and allergy-related diseases.

The company implemented a 1-for-6 reverse stock split on November 24, 2025.

PLRZ is currently trading at $11,50, down 6.64%.

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