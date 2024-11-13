News & Insights

Stocks
PYPD

PolyPid sees runway into 1Q25

November 13, 2024 — 07:25 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term deposits in the amount of $9.5 million, compared to $5.3 million on December 31, 2023. PolyPid (PYPD) expects that its current cash balance will be sufficient to fund operations into the first quarter of 2025. If all warrants issued in both of the Company’s most recent private placement financings are exercised, the Company would be funded into 2026.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PYPD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PYPD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.