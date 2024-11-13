PolyPid sees runway into 1Q25

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term deposits in the amount of $9.5 million, compared to $5.3 million on December 31, 2023. PolyPid (PYPD) expects that its current cash balance will be sufficient to fund operations into the first quarter of 2025. If all warrants issued in both of the Company’s most recent private placement financings are exercised, the Company would be funded into 2026.

