PolyPid receives noncompliance notification from Nasdaq

PolyPid (PYPD) announced that it has received a written notification from the listing qualifications staff of Nasdaq notifying the company that it is no longer in compliance with the minimum stockholders’ equity requirement for continued listing on Nasdaq, listing Rule 5550, due to its failure to maintain a minimum of $2.5M in stockholders’ equity. In the company’s Form 6-K dated November 13, the company reported stockholders’ equity of approximately $2.16M as of September 30.

