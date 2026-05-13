PolyPid Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) said its first quarter marked a transition from late-stage clinical development toward regulatory submission and commercial preparation for D-PLEX100, its lead product candidate for preventing surgical site infections in abdominal colorectal surgery.

Chief Executive Officer Dikla Czaczkes Akselbrad told investors that the company’s priorities are advancing D-PLEX100 toward potential U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval and finalizing a U.S. strategic partnership intended to support a commercial launch in the first quarter of 2027.

“The first quarter of 2026 was a defining transition for PolyPid,” Czaczkes Akselbrad said. “We moved from late-stage clinical development to final NDA regulatory submission.”

Rolling NDA Submission Underway

PolyPid initiated its rolling new drug application submission to the FDA on March 30, 2026. Czaczkes Akselbrad said the company has submitted the chemistry, manufacturing and controls module, non-clinical modules and administrative components. The remaining components, including the clinical module, are expected to be submitted “imminently,” which would complete the full NDA submission.

D-PLEX100 has received Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designations, making it eligible for priority review if the FDA accepts the application and grants that status. Czaczkes Akselbrad said priority review would shorten the standard review period from 10 months to six months.

The company also received a small business waiver from the FDA in March for the Prescription Drug User Fee Act fee, which Czaczkes Akselbrad said was approximately $4.3 million. She said the waiver allows PolyPid to direct resources toward commercialization preparation as it moves closer to potential approval.

In Europe, the company has scheduled meetings this quarter with the rapporteur and co-rapporteur for its planned Marketing Authorisation Application. PolyPid plans to submit the MAA under the European Medicines Agency’s centralized procedure, which would allow a single application covering all European Union member states if approved. Subject to the outcome of the meetings, the company currently plans to submit the MAA in the third quarter of 2026.

Partnership Talks Advance as Commercial Planning Continues

Czaczkes Akselbrad said discussions with potential U.S. strategic partners have progressed into what the company believes are late stages, with due diligence and evaluation work “well behind” the company and the process now focused on negotiating definitive agreement terms.

During the question-and-answer portion of the call, Czaczkes Akselbrad said the company’s priorities for a partnership have not shifted. She said PolyPid continues to seek a partner with “good presence in the hospital” and the ability to build and expand a hospital-focused sales force.

Ori Warshavsky, PolyPid’s chief operating officer for the U.S., said the company is also continuing broader commercial readiness work, including conference engagement, planned scientific publications and discussions with clinical leaders. He said PolyPid hosted a roundtable with key opinion leaders at the Surgical Infection Society annual meeting earlier this month.

Warshavsky also pointed to U.S. hospital trends that he said may be relevant for D-PLEX100, including greater focus on infection prevention, antimicrobial stewardship and reducing systemic antibiotic use. He also discussed Medicare’s Transforming Episode Accountability Model, or TEAM, which he said makes hospitals financially accountable for certain complications occurring within 30 days after selected surgical procedures, including colorectal surgery.

“We believe D-PLEX100 is well-aligned with both trends,” Warshavsky said, citing the product candidate’s design to deliver antibiotic protection locally at the surgical site for approximately 30 days.

Company Highlights Clinical and Manufacturing Readiness

PolyPid also discussed recent scientific presentations tied to its SHIELD II Phase 3 results. Czaczkes Akselbrad said the company presented an analysis of ASEPSIS score data at the Surgical Infection Society annual meeting in early May, showing a 64% relative risk reduction in patients with an ASEPSIS score greater than 20, the threshold for clinically significant wound infection.

Warshavsky said the finding has potential commercial implications because fewer severe wound events could translate into reduced wound complications, less reliance on intravenous antibiotics, possible earlier hospital discharge and lower hospital resource use. He said those themes are central to the company’s health economics work.

In April, PolyPid presented pharmacokinetic data at the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases. Czaczkes Akselbrad said the data provided further evidence that D-PLEX100 delivers sustained, controlled release of doxycycline for approximately 30 days.

On manufacturing, Czaczkes Akselbrad said an FDA inspection of the company’s manufacturing facility is expected after the NDA is accepted. She said PolyPid is working with external consultants, including experienced quality professionals with FDA inspection experience, and has conducted multiple mock inspections.

In response to an analyst question about inspection readiness, Czaczkes Akselbrad emphasized that PolyPid owns its manufacturing facility rather than relying on a contract manufacturer. She said mock inspections produced comments and suggestions, but “nothing that we viewed as major.” She also noted that the facility has passed four consecutive GMP inspections, including the most recent one by the Israeli Ministry of Health.

First-Quarter Loss Narrows

Chief Financial Officer Jonny Missulawin reported that research and development expenses were $5.8 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared with $6.1 million in the prior-year period. He said the decline primarily reflected completion of the SHIELD II Phase 3 trial and the transition toward regulatory submission and commercial readiness activities.

General and administrative expenses were $1.6 million, compared with $1.2 million a year earlier. Marketing and business development expenses were $0.4 million, compared with $0.3 million in the first quarter of 2025.

PolyPid reported a first-quarter net loss of $7.7 million, or $0.35 per share, compared with a net loss of $8.3 million, or $0.70 per share, in the same period last year.

As of March 31, 2026, PolyPid had $10.9 million in cash equivalents and short-term deposits, down from $12.9 million at the end of 2025. Missulawin said the decrease reflected operating activities, partially offset by proceeds from warrant exercises.

After the quarter ended, PolyPid completed repayment of its remaining loan facility, originally entered into in April 2022. Missulawin said the company has no remaining loan-related liabilities as of the date of the earnings release. Based on current plans and assumptions, he said existing cash resources are expected to fund operations into the second half of 2026 and through several potential milestones.

Management Addresses Pipeline and Operating Plans

In response to analyst questions, Czaczkes Akselbrad said PolyPid expects to conduct some pre-launch activities itself, including work around packaging, naming, scientific conferences and publication of SHIELD II data in a peer-reviewed journal. She said the company does not expect to market D-PLEX100 on its own.

She also outlined three possible paths for the company’s pipeline: expanding D-PLEX beyond abdominal surgery, expanding the PLEX platform into other indications and advancing a younger program in metabolic health. Czaczkes Akselbrad said the company envisions multiple products, some late-stage and some earlier-stage.

Closing the call, Czaczkes Akselbrad said the rolling NDA submission, late-stage U.S. partnership discussions, European regulatory plans and strengthened balance sheet represent “the most consequential phase” in PolyPid’s history.

About PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)

PolyPid Ltd is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on polymer‐based drug delivery technologies designed to enhance the performance of therapeutic agents at mucosal surfaces. Leveraging its proprietary Mucoadhesive & Mucus‐Penetrating (MMP) platform, PolyPid develops long‐acting formulations for ocular, oral and pulmonary indications. Its lead candidates include OncoTears and OralTear, therapies targeting dry eye and dry mouth conditions, respectively, as well as Paclical, a polymer‐formulated paclitaxel designed to improve tolerability and antitumor activity in oncology patients.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, PolyPid has assembled an international patent portfolio covering key markets in North America, Europe and Asia.

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