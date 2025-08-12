Markets
PYPD

PolyPid Names Nurit Tweezer-Zaks As CMO

August 12, 2025 — 08:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - PolyPid Ltd. (PYPD), a late-stage biopharma company, on Tuesday announced that it has appointed Nurit Tweezer-Zaks as Chief Medical Officer, effective from August 18.

Nurit Tweezer-Zaks has served on the Board of Directors since November 2023 and is expected to step down from the role to take the position of CMO.

Prior to joining the company, Nurit Tweezer-Zaks served as Chief Executive Officer of MediCane Health Inc.

On Monday, PolyPid closed trading, 0.31% higher at $3.2300 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PYPD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.