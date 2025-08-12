PolyPid Names Nurit Tweezer-Zaks As CMO

(RTTNews) - PolyPid Ltd. (PYPD), a late-stage biopharma company, on Tuesday announced that it has appointed Nurit Tweezer-Zaks as Chief Medical Officer, effective from August 18.

Nurit Tweezer-Zaks has served on the Board of Directors since November 2023 and is expected to step down from the role to take the position of CMO.

Prior to joining the company, Nurit Tweezer-Zaks served as Chief Executive Officer of MediCane Health Inc.

On Monday, PolyPid closed trading, 0.31% higher at $3.2300 on the Nasdaq.

