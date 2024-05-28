PolyPid Ltd. Schedules Shareholder Meeting

News & Insights

PolyPid (PYPD) has released an update.

PolyPid Ltd. has announced its Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled for July 2, 2024, where key decisions will include the re-election of board members, approval of option grants for directors and the CEO, and discussion of the financial statements from the previous fiscal year. Shareholders registered by June 3, 2024, are eligible to vote and are encouraged by the board to support the proposed resolutions. Voting can be done in person or by proxy, with materials and instructions provided to both direct shareholders and those holding shares in ‘street name’ through a bank or broker.

