PolyPid Ltd. to Host Conference Call on June 9 to Report Topline Data from SHIELD II Phase 3 Trial for D-PLEX100

PolyPid will host a call on June 9 to discuss SHIELD II trial data for D-PLEX100 aimed at preventing infections.

PolyPid Ltd. announced that it will hold a conference call and webcast on June 9, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET to present topline data from the SHIELD II Phase 3 trial, which assesses its product D-PLEX100 for preventing surgical site infections in abdominal colorectal surgery patients. The company encourages participants to register five minutes before the call. PolyPid is a late-stage biopharmaceutical firm focused on enhancing surgical outcomes through its proprietary PLEX technology, which delivers controlled-release therapeutics. D-PLEX100 is currently in Phase 3 trials, and PolyPid is also exploring a new product, OncoPLEX, for treating solid tumors, starting with glioblastoma. For more information, visit their website or follow them on social media.

PolyPid is set to report topline data from the SHIELD II Phase 3 trial for D-PLEX100, indicating significant progress in its development pipeline aimed at preventing surgical site infections.

The upcoming conference call highlights the company’s commitment to transparency and communication with investors, which can enhance trust and investor confidence.

Positive results from the SHIELD II trial could potentially lead to regulatory approval and commercial use of D-PLEX100, representing a meaningful advancement in surgical care.

The release highlights a pending conference call to report topline data for a Phase 3 trial, indicating that significant results are still forthcoming, which may suggest uncertainty regarding the trial's outcome.



There is no explicit mention of successful trial results for D-PLEX100, which could raise concerns about the efficacy of the product in preventing surgical site infections.



The focus on a single product candidate (D-PLEX100) exposes the company to higher risk if the trial fails, emphasizing a lack of diversity in their product pipeline.

What is the purpose of the SHIELD II Phase 3 trial?

The SHIELD II Phase 3 trial evaluates D-PLEX100 for preventing surgical site infections in colorectal surgery patients.

When will PolyPid announce topline data?

PolyPid will report topline data from the SHIELD II Phase 3 trial on June 9, 2025, at 8:30 AM ET.

How can I join the conference call?

You can join the conference call by registering at least 5 minutes before it starts, using the provided link.

What technology does PolyPid use for drug delivery?

PolyPid uses Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX (PLEX) technology for controlled, prolonged-release of therapeutics.

What is PolyPid's lead product candidate?

PolyPid's lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for surgical infection prevention.

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD), (“PolyPid” or the “Company”), a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast to report topline data for the SHIELD II Phase 3 trial, evaluating D-PLEX



100



for the prevention of surgical site infections in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery, on Monday, June 9, at 8:30 a.m. ET.





To ensure you are connected prior to the beginning of the call, PolyPid suggests registering a minimum of 5 minutes before the start of the call.







Conference Call Dial-In & Webcast Information:











Date:





Monday, June 9, 2025









Time:





8:30 AM Eastern Time









Conference Call:







https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIb5bb85aa1ffc4940b78f7191b278ca77











Webcast:







https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/k6n5hrft

























About PolyPid









PolyPid Ltd.



(Nasdaq:



PYPD



) is a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes. Through locally administered, controlled, prolonged-release therapeutics, PolyPid’s proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), enabling precise delivery of drugs at optimal release rates over durations ranging from several days to months. PolyPid’s lead product candidate D-PLEX



100



is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of abdominal colorectal surgical site infections. In addition, the Company is currently in preclinical stages to test the efficacy of OncoPLEX for the treatment of solid tumors, beginning with glioblastoma.





For additional Company information, please visit



http://www.polypid.com



and follow us on



Twitter



and



LinkedIn



.







Contacts:







PolyPid Ltd.





Ori Warshavsky





COO – US





908-858-5995







IR@Polypid.com









Investors:







Brian Ritchie





LifeSci Advisors





212-915-2578







britchie@lifesciadvisors.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.