PolyPid announces publication in IJS on Phase 3 SHIELD I trial of D-PLEX100

PolyPid (PYPD) announced a publication in the International Journal of Surgery, IJS, titled, “Effect of Local Prolonged-Release Incisional Doxycycline on Surgical Site Infection Prophylaxis in Abdominal Colorectal Surgery: The SHIELD I Randomized Clinical Trial.” Phase 3 SHIELD I trial results: A total of 104 patients experienced a primary outcome event: 45/485 in D-PLEX100 versus 59/489 in SoC. The clinically meaningful 23% event reduction in the D-PLEX100 treatment arm was not statistically significant. In the greater than 20 cm incision length pre-specified subgroup, a statistically significant 54% reduction in primary outcome events was observed in D-PLEX100 compared with SoC. Analysis of the key secondary efficacy outcome, incisional SSI, also indicated a 54.6% reduction in the greater than 20 cm incision subgroup. Exploratory analysis of the additional secondary efficacy outcomes indicated marked differences in favor of D-PLEX100 vs. SoC in the greater than 20 cm incision length subgroup. There were no safety concerns raised by the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board in SHIELD I.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PYPD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.