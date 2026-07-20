PolyPeptide Receives CHF 1.46 Bln Samsung Offer, Posts Strong H1 Prelim. Result, Raises Guidance

(RTTNews) - PolyPeptide Group AG (PPGN.SW) on Monday announced that Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd. (207940.KS) will launch an all-cash public tender offer valuing the company at about 1.46 billion Swiss Franc. The company revealed its first-half 2026 preliminary results with revenue increasing 41.6% from the prior year and bouncing back to profit. The Swiss listed company also raised its guidance for fiscal 2026.

Company Profile

PolyPeptide Group AG is a Switzerland-based contract development and manufacturing organization specializing in the development and manufacture of peptide- and oligonucleotide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients or APIs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

H1 2026 Preliminary Data

The company generated a revenue of 236.6 million euros, representing an increase of about 41.6% from 167.01 million euros in the prior-year period.

The first half growth was primarily driven by metabolic therapeutics, which grew to 161.7 million euros and accounted for about 68% of total revenue, up from 56% for the prior year.

The company posted profit of 9 million euros for this year period, compared to loss of 26.54 million euros in 2025.

EBITDA margin improved to 20.7% from 2.7% in the 2025 period, benefiting in part from a one-time gain of about 3.9 percentage points from the sale of intangible assets recognized in other operating income.

Revenue from large pharmaceutical customers increased significantly, accounting for about 72% of total revenue, compared with approximately 62% for the prior-year period.

Cash and cash equivalents amounted for 59 million euros at the end of the period.

2026 Full-year Guidance

Based on its strong first-half performance, PolyPeptide raised its 2026 guidance, projecting 25-30% revenue growth at constant exchange rates, a high-teens EBITDA margin, and capital expenditures of 15-20% of revenue.

Samsung Biologics' Acquisition Details

Polypeptide additionally reported entering into an all-cash public tender offer with Samsung Biologics, where Samsung will acquire PolyPeptide for 44.31 per share Swiss franc, valuing the company's equity at about 1.46 billion Swiss franc.

Under the terms, the offer price represents a 40% premium to Polypeptide's unaffected closing share price of 31.65 Swiss franc on April 10, 2026, the last trading day before market speculation of a potential acquisition, and an 11.6% premium to the 60-day volume-weighted average share price.

The acquisition is intended to strengthen PolyPeptide's growth by leveraging Samsung Biologics' global manufacturing capabilities, investment capacity and customer network.

The Board has unanimously recommended Polypeptide's shareholders to accept the offer with a support of an independent fairness opinion from IFBC AG concluding the offer is fair from a financial perspective.

The company's largest shareholder Draupnir Holding B.V, which owns approximately 55.65% of its total shares has agreed to trade all its shares into the offer.

Samsung Biologics expects to publish its formal offer prospectus by August 31, 2026, with the transaction anticipated to close by the end of 2026.

The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including at least two-thirds shareholder acceptance and regulatory approvals.

Juan Jose Gonzalez, CEO of PolyPeptide, said "Combining our expertise and innovation with the industrial and financial capabilities of Samsung Biologics will create a formidable new partner to lead the next phase of growth in the peptide CDMO market."

PPGN.SW is currently trading up 4.79% at 43.75 Swiss Franc on the Swiss Stock Exchange.

Samsung shares are trading down 3.65% at 1,345,000 Korean Won on the Korean Stock Exchange.

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