PolyPeptide prices shares at 64 Sfr at Swiss market debut

ZURICH, April 29 (Reuters) - Contract drugmaker PolyPeptide Group PPGN.S priced its Swiss initial public offering at 64.00 Swiss francs per share before it started trading on the Swiss stock exchange on Thursday.

That implied a market capitalization of 2.12 billion Swiss francs ($2.33 billion). The free float amounts to approximately 35% before any exercise of overallotment option and 40% if the overallotment option is exercised in full, it said.

($1 = 0.9096 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

