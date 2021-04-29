PolyPeptide prices shares at 64 Sfr at Swiss market debut

Contract drugmaker PolyPeptide Group priced its Swiss initial public offering at 64.00 Swiss francs per share before it started trading on the Swiss stock exchange on Thursday.

That implied a market capitalization of 2.12 billion Swiss francs ($2.33 billion). The free float amounts to approximately 35% before any exercise of overallotment option and 40% if the overallotment option is exercised in full, it said.

($1 = 0.9096 Swiss francs)

