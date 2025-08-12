Markets

PolyPeptide H1 EBITDA Rises

August 12, 2025 — 02:03 am EDT

(RTTNews) - PolyPeptide posted a first half loss of 26.5 million euros compared to a loss of 11.4 million euros, prior year. Basic loss per share was 0.80 euros compared to a loss of 0.35 euros. EBITDA was 4.4 million euros, up 54.6%. Revenue was 167.1 million euros, up 23.7% from last year, or up 23.3% at constant currency rates, driven mainly by growth in metabolic therapeutics.

The company revised full-year guidance for 2025 towards the upper end of the range, and confirmed its mid-term outlook. For 2025, the company now expects revenue growth of 13-20% at constant currency rates, with an EBITDA margin in the high single-digit/low double-digit range.

