PolyPeptide Group (PPGN) Price Target Decreased by 6.03% to 22.24

The average one-year price target for PolyPeptide Group (PPGN) has been revised to 22.24 / share. This is an decrease of 6.03% from the prior estimate of 23.66 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.16 to a high of 27.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.71% from the latest reported closing price of 18.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in PolyPeptide Group. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPGN is 0.19%, an increase of 27.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.59% to 2,968K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

POAGX - PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds 1,221K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 317K shares, representing an increase of 74.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPGN by 248.73% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 409K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 197K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WIGTX - Seven Canyons World Innovators Fund Institutional Class holds 131K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing an increase of 65.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPGN by 105.02% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 115K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 109K shares, representing an increase of 5.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPGN by 27.78% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.