PolyOne (POL) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of PolyOne Corp. (Symbol: POL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.62, changing hands as low as $30.22 per share. PolyOne Corp. shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of POL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, POL's low point in its 52 week range is $24.47 per share, with $35.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.40.

