PolyNovo Limited Expands Global Reach and Sales

PolyNovo Limited has reported a 54.5% increase in sales for FY24, driven by strong growth in the U.S. and expansion into new markets such as Japan and India. The company is advancing its NovoSorb technology, capturing new indications and launching products worldwide. With solid financial health and ambitious global expansion, PolyNovo is positioning itself as a leader in soft tissue reconstruction.

