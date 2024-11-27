News & Insights

Polynovo Limited Announces New Securities Quotation

November 27, 2024 — 11:59 pm EST

Polynovo Limited (AU:PNV) has released an update.

Polynovo Limited has announced the quotation of 87,184 new ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code PNV. This move comes as part of an employee incentive scheme aimed at enhancing company growth and shareholder value. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects Polynovo’s strategic efforts to strengthen its market position.

