Polynovo Issues New Unquoted Securities in Incentive Scheme

Polynovo Limited has announced the issuance of 100,000 unquoted equity securities under an employee incentive scheme, which are currently restricted from being quoted on the ASX. This move reflects the company’s strategy to potentially enhance employee engagement and align their interests with shareholders.

