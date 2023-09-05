PolyNovo (ASX:PNV) Price Target Decreased by 6.41% to 2.15

The average one-year price target for PolyNovo (ASX:PNV) has been revised to 2.15 / share. This is an decrease of 6.41% from the prior estimate of 2.29 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.09 to a high of 3.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.60% from the latest reported closing price of 1.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in PolyNovo. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNV is 0.01%, a decrease of 35.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.13% to 30,428K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,921K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,733K shares, representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNV by 37.69% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,892K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,693K shares, representing an increase of 4.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNV by 14.34% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,683K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,608K shares, representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNV by 39.40% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 2,650K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,617K shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNV by 36.28% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 2,229K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,165K shares, representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNV by 38.05% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.