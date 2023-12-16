PolyNovo (ASX:PNV) Price Target Decreased by 12.02% to 1.80

The average one-year price target for PolyNovo (ASX:PNV) has been revised to 1.80 / share. This is an decrease of 12.02% from the prior estimate of 2.05 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.67 to a high of 2.84 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.19% from the latest reported closing price of 1.56 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in PolyNovo. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNV is 0.01%, a decrease of 2.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.07% to 30,571K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,066K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,921K shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNV by 2.98% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,892K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,702K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,683K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNV by 2.33% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 2,482K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,650K shares, representing a decrease of 6.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNV by 4.32% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 2,401K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,229K shares, representing an increase of 7.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNV by 1.62% over the last quarter.

