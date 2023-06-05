Polymetal's senior managers resign after U.S. sanctions - company

June 5 (Reuters) - Gold and silver producer Polymetal International POLYP.L said on Monday that top management at its Russian operations had resigned from all executive positions following the imposition of U.S. sanctions in May.

"Vitaly Nesis, Chief Executive Officer, and Maxim Nazimok, Chief Financial Officer, have resigned from all executive positions with, and terminated their employment at, JSC Polymetal and its subsidiaries," Polymetal said.

Washington last month included Polymetal's Russian business and Polyus PLZL.MM - the largest gold producers in Russia - on its latest list of sanctions targets, aiming to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Caleb Davis and Alexander Marrow; Editing by Louise Heavens)

