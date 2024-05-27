News & Insights

Stocks

Polymetals Resources Seeks New ASX Quotation

May 27, 2024 — 06:47 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Polymetals Resources Ltd. (AU:POL) has released an update.

Polymetals Resources Ltd has announced the application for quotation of new securities on the ASX, with 7,142,857 ordinary shares to be fully paid and quoted. This move, dated May 28, 2024, represents a significant development for the company as it seeks to expand its financial horizons. Interested investors should note this new opportunity for engagement in Polymetals Resources’ growth.

For further insights into AU:POL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.