Polymetals Resources Seeks New ASX Quotation

Polymetals Resources Ltd has announced the application for quotation of new securities on the ASX, with 7,142,857 ordinary shares to be fully paid and quoted. This move, dated May 28, 2024, represents a significant development for the company as it seeks to expand its financial horizons. Interested investors should note this new opportunity for engagement in Polymetals Resources’ growth.

