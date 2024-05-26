Polymetals Resources Plans New Securities Issue

News & Insights

Polymetals Resources Ltd. (AU:POL) has released an update.

Polymetals Resources Ltd. has announced a new proposal to issue a maximum of 14,285,714 ordinary fully paid securities. The issue is scheduled for the 27th of May, 2024, with the intention of the securities being quoted on the ASX. This strategic move could signal a new phase of growth or capital raising for the company.

