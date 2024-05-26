Polymetals Resources Plans New Securities Issue

Polymetals Resources Ltd. (AU:POL) has released an update.

Polymetals Resources Ltd. has announced a new proposal to issue a maximum of 14,285,714 ordinary fully paid securities. The issue is scheduled for the 27th of May, 2024, with the intention of the securities being quoted on the ASX. This strategic move could signal a new phase of growth or capital raising for the company.

For further insights into AU:POL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.