Polymetals Resources Boosts Investment Appeal with New Options

Polymetals Resources Ltd has announced the issuance of 2.5 million new options, set to expire in November 2026, with an exercise price of A$1.00. This move signifies the company’s strategic efforts to bolster its financial positioning and attract investor interest. The newly issued securities are unquoted, offering potential future growth opportunities for stakeholders.

