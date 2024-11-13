Polymetals Resources Boosts Capital with New Share Issue

Polymetals Resources Ltd. (AU:POL) has released an update.

Polymetals Resources Ltd. has announced the issuance of 1,118,280 fully paid ordinary shares as part of a US$20 million Ocean Partners Prepayment loan facility. This move, disclosed on the Australian Securities Exchange, indicates the company’s strategic financial maneuvers to bolster its capital structure.

