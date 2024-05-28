Polymetals Eyes Enhanced Endeavor Mine Economics

News & Insights

May 28, 2024 — 08:29 pm EDT

Polymetals Resources Ltd. (AU:POL) has released an update.

Polymetals Resources Ltd. is set to commence geotechnical drilling in June 2024, targeting the high-grade Upper North Lode at the Endeavor Silver Zinc Mine, with the goal of potentially increasing ore reserves and improving the mine’s economics. The company reported promising financial outcomes from increasing metal prices and detailed significant intercepts from a prior due diligence drilling program. The upcoming Optimisation Study, expected in the third quarter of 2024, could further enhance project economics by identifying opportunities for more efficient mining techniques and faster mining rates.

