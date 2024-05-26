Polymetals and MAC Form Value-Boosting Alliance

Polymetals Resources Ltd. (AU:POL) has released an update.

Polymetals Resources Ltd has entered into a strategic alliance with Metals Acquisition Limited to enhance the value and production of their Endeavor and CSA mines in the Cobar Basin, NSW. The collaboration involves a $5 million investment from MAC in POL, an agreement for ore treatment, and shared water resources to increase ore treatment capacity. The alliance is expected to create jobs, boost local economy, and potentially extend the Endeavor mine’s lifespan with further optimizations.

