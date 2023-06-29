Polymetal says re-domiciling will not happen until July 31 at earliest

MOSCOW, June 29 (Reuters) - Gold and silver producer Polymetal International POLYP.L on Thursday said it would not complete its re-domiciling from Jersey to Kazakhstan on schedule and that the move will not now occur before July 31 at the earliest.

Polymetal said it would notify shareholders when it has more certainty on timing.

(Reporting by Reuters; writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Jason Neely)

