Polymetal reports flat 2023 output

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 30, 2024 — 11:30 pm EST

Written by Anastasia Lyrchikova for Reuters ->

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Gold and silver producer Polymetal International POLYP.LPOLY.MM, POLY=AIXN said on Wednesday it produced 1.7 million ounces of gold equivalent last year, virtually unchanged from 2022 and in line with guidance.

Polymetal, which plans to sell its Russian assets, said it expected production in Kazakhstan to remain relatively stable at 475,000 ounces of gold equivalent this year.

