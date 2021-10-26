Polymetal Q3 Gold Equivalent Production Down 8%

(RTTNews) - Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) reported Tuesday that its third-quarter gold equivalent production decreased by 8% year-over-year to 437 thousand ounce as results reverted to the mean from the all-time quarterly production record set in third-quarter of 2020.

Revenue for the quarter declined by 7% year-over-year to US$819 million driven by lower gold and silver prices.

The company said that it is on track to meet its full-year 2021 gold equivalent production guidance of 1,500 thousand ounce.

There have been no fatal accidents during the first nine months of 2021 among Polymetal's workforce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.