News & Insights

Markets

Polymetal International's London Shares To Delist On 29 August

August 01, 2023 — 09:02 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) confirmed that in advance of the Re-domiciliation taking place on 7 August 2023, the company's shares have now been suspended from trading on the London Stock Exchange.

As approved by shareholders at the General Meeting on 28 July 2023, it is expected that the London De-Listing will occur on 29 August 2023, Polymetal said in a statement.

The company confirms that trading on the AIX was also suspended Tuesday in order to effect the Re-domiciliation, and is expected to be resumed on or after the Re-domiciliation Effective Date.

The company re-confirmed that following the Re-domiciliation, it will remain listed on the AIX, which will become the company's primary stock exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.