Polymetal International says shareholders approve sale of Russian assets

MOSCOW, March 7 (Reuters) - Shareholders of precious metals producer Polymetal International POLY.MM, POLY=AIXN approved the sale of its Russian assets to a Siberian gold miner, the company said on Thursday.

The deal involves Polymetal International selling its Russian business to Mangazeya Plus - part of businessman Sergey Yanchukov's Mangazeya Mining - for around $3.7 billion, of which $2.2 billion is the Russian operation's net debt.

