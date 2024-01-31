Polymetal International expects to finalise Russian asset sale by end-March

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Gold and silver producer Polymetal International POLY.MM expects to finalise the sale of its Russian business by the end of March and is in talks with a potential buyer, CEO Vitaly Nesis said during an investor call on Wednesday.

Polymetal is seeking to sell its Russian assets, which were sanctioned by the U.S. in 2023 in response to Moscow sending troops into Ukraine in February 2022. In August 2023, the company re-domiciled to Kazakhstan from Jersey and listed on the Central Asian nation's Astana International Exchange (AIX).

Nesis said in August that Polymetal planned to sell the Russian business in a process that could take six to nine months. It shortlisted buyers in September and said both the price and timing of the deal would be impacted by Moscow's exchange-rate-linked export duties and currency controls.

Russian and Chinese companies were among interested buyers, but no names were disclosed.

Nesis on Wednesday confirmed that the company's new, largest shareholder - a consortium from Oman - considered the sale of the Russian business an "absolute strategic priority".

Polymetal said on Monday that investment company ICT Holding, owned by Russian businessman and Vitaly's older brother Alexander Nesis, had sold its 23.9% stake in Polymetal to a consortium led by the Omani government.

