Polymetal International completes sale of Russian business

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

March 11, 2024 — 01:31 am EDT

MOSCOW, March 11 (Reuters) - Polymetal International POLY.MM completed the sale of its Russian business to a Siberian gold miner, the precious metals producer said on Monday.

As a result of the transaction, Polymetal deconsolidated $2.20 billion of external net debt, fully settled $1.04 billion of its intragroup liabilities net of tax and received after-tax cash proceeds of $300 million, the company said in a statement

