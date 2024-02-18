Polymetal International agrees to sell Russian assets for $3.69 bln

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Precious metals producer Polymetal International POLY=AIXNPOLY.MM on Monday said it had agreed to sell its Russian assets for $3.69 billion, including debt.

Polymetal has been seeking to sell its Russian assets, which were put under U.S. sanctions in 2023 in response to Moscow sending troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Kim Coghill)

