News & Insights

Polymetal International agrees to sell Russian assets for $3.69 bln

February 18, 2024 — 11:30 pm EST

Written by Anastasia Lyrchikova for Reuters ->

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Precious metals producer Polymetal International POLY=AIXNPOLY.MM on Monday said it had agreed to sell its Russian assets for $3.69 billion, including debt.

Polymetal has been seeking to sell its Russian assets, which were put under U.S. sanctions in 2023 in response to Moscow sending troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Kim Coghill)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.