Polymetal Board Approves Veduga Gold Project Construction

(RTTNews) - Polymetal International Plc. (POLY.L) said Monday that its board approved the construction of the Veduga gold project in Russia.

The company's board has approved a US$447 million investment in the 4.0 million ounce asset, based on the results of the Preliminary Feasibility Study. First production is expected in the second-quarter of 2025.

Polymetal currently owns 59.4% stake in Veduga and holds a call option to increase its stake to 100% at a pre-determined price giving VTB a fixed rate of return on initial investment. Following the final statutory clearance which is expected in the second-quarter of 2022, Polymetal plans to fully consolidate the asset.

