Polymetal and Evraz could lose FTSE spots after shares plunge

Shares in Polymetal and Evraz fell to new lows on Tuesday as a selloff deepened, paving the way for the two Russia-exposed miners to drop out of the UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 index at this month's quarterly review.

March 1 (Reuters) - Shares in Polymetal POLYP.L and Evraz EVRE.L fell to new lows on Tuesday as a selloff deepened, paving the way for the two Russia-exposed miners to drop out of the UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE index at this month's quarterly review.

Polymetal shares were down more than 20% by 1501 GMT after tentative gains at the open following news that BlackRock rounded up its stake to more than 10% last week, having first crossed the 5% threshold in November 2019.

Evraz EVRE.L shares were down 18%, also sharply reversing earlier gains, as investors stampeded out of Russian assets following crippling Western sanctions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine.

Polymetal is down about 75% since Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday and Evraz has lost about 50%, making them the biggest fallers on the FTSE this year and likely candidates to exit the index, analysts in London said.

"Instead of a gentle reshuffling of cards in the FTSE review, the conflict in Ukraine has thrown the pack up in the air, with Russian miners plummeting in value," said Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Susannah Streeter.

The review of the FTSE UK Index Series will use data from the market close on Tuesday, with changes taking effect from the start of trading on March 21.

Other Russia-exposed stocks also turned negative after a positive start. Banks UniCredit CRDI.MI and Raiffeisen RBIV.VI fell 5.4% and 8% respectively.

(Reporting by Samuel Indyk and Danilo Masoni Editing by David Goodman )

